State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,096 shares of company stock worth $3,407,672 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.