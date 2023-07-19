State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 532,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 465,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

FOCS stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.29.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

