State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after buying an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

DLB stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

