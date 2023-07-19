State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 85,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

APP stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

