State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,432 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

