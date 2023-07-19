State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 65,027 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,027 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

