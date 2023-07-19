State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,574 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 191,739 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

