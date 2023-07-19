State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $627.01 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $650.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

