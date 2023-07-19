State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

