State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,186 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after buying an additional 205,965 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,655,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,655,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,587 shares of company stock valued at $747,571. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 39.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

