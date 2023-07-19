State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,686 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

