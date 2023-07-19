State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 130,370 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,890 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 130,370 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,981 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,350,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCM opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.70, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

