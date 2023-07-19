State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,794 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $127.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.54 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

