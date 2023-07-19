State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,462 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $823.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

