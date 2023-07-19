State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 31,554 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

