State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,645 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.