State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,012 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $148.72.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

