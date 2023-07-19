State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.37 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 17,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $452,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,497,420 shares of company stock valued at $493,420,553. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

