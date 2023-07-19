State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.39 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NEOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Up 0.8 %

About Neogen

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

