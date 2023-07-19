State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 147,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.
Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
