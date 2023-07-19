State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,782,000 after buying an additional 62,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $64,027,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

