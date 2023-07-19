Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $9.67 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

