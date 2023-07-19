Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.93). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93), with a volume of 19,805 shares.
Stock Spirits Group Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377. The stock has a market capitalization of £754 million and a PE ratio of 27.32.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stock Spirits Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.