Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

