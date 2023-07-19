Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120,822 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.