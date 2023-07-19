Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

