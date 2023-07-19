The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $650.12

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.12 ($8.50) and traded as low as GBX 631.46 ($8.26). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 633 ($8.28), with a volume of 511,051 shares traded.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 650.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 661.66. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,072.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -4,406.78%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

