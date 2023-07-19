The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

