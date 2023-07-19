The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 22,164 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 22,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $288,796.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,677,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,890,860.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 299 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,150.72.

JYNT stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Joint by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Joint by 14,771.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 105,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Joint by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,366,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Joint by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

