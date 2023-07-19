Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 316.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.