Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.58

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $14.45. Tiptree shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 36,959 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $540.81 million, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $381.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

