Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

