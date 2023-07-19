Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.83. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.