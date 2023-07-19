Truist Financial Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $115.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

