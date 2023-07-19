Truist Financial Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $115.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE:RCL opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.