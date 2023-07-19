UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 40,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $626,000.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in UiPath by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,067 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 145,673 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,712 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in UiPath by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,152 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.