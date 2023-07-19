UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $603.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $595.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $586.10.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE UNH opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.