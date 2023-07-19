VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after buying an additional 212,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,857,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

