Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Vontier Stock Up 0.4 %

VNT opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

