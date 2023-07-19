W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 465.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

NYSE WRB opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

