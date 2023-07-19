WealthOne LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthOne LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of WealthOne LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.04.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

