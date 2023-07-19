Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after buying an additional 702,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

