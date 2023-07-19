Wells Fargo & Company Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Boston Partners raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

