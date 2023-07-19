Westwood Wealth Management Sells 5,816 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 8.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

