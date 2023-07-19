William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares traded.
William Hill Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.
William Hill Company Profile
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
