10,544 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

JPM opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

