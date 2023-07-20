168,465 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.84 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

