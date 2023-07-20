17,245 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

