26,900 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,780 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.