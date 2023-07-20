32,998 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

