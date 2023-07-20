4,740 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,420,000 after buying an additional 133,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

FSV stock opened at $159.22 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

